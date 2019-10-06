Sandy, who has won the hearts of the fans with his sense of humour and performance in tasks, has lost to Mugen Rao in the final lap in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Well, the former has ended up as the runner-up in the Vijay TV's show.

There are reports already in the media which claim that Mugen Rao is the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. He has secured the highest number of votes. Losliya is declared as the second runner-up, whereas Sherin is the first contestant in the grand finale to be evicted from the show.

The reports claim that the contestants are being given special awards. Notably, Tharshan, who was favourite to win the trophy till he was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 last weekend, is honoured with All-rounder Award.

Impressed with his good nature and talent, Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal International has offered him a role in its next movie. More details will be revealed in the episode which will be aired on Sunday, 6 October.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is known for picking fights in this season of the reality show, is given 'Gutsy Woman' Award, while Cheran is presented the Man with Discipline Award. Kavin and Sherin are given Game Changer and Best Friend Awards, respectively, say reports.

However, the Wikipedia page of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has a slightly different result to show. It claims Mugen Rao is the winner and Losliya is the runner-up with Sandy and Sherin in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

The online polls also indicate the same result. However, the viewers of Kamal Haasan-hosted show have to wait a few more hours to official know who the winner is.