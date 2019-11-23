It is now almost certain that Nayanthara will be teaming up with Ajith for the fifth time. The actress is going to pair up with the actor, who is popularly known as Thala among his fans, in H Vinoth-directorial movie Valimai which is produced by Boney Kapoor.

The actress and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan had met Boney Kapoor in the US last week and this was seen as an indication of the actress signing the deal with the producer. Interestingly, she was not the first choice to play the female lead in Valimai.

According to the buzz, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was approached to play the female lead before Nayanthara. The actress was in talks with Boney Kapoor, but the actress could not take up the movie due to date issues.

Parineeti Chopra is currently working on badminton icon Saina Nehwal's biopic titled Saina. It is said that her primary focus is on this flick, hence, she opted out of the Ajith-starrer.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has grabbed the offer with her both hands. The actress' wedding plans with Vignesh Shivan seem to have changed. As a result, the 34-year old has reportedly taken up the latest flick.

She had earlier worked with Ajith in the films like Billa, Aegan, Arrambam and Viswasam.

Valimai is an urban-centric movie which has the original story written by H Vinoth himself. The movie will be majorly shot in foreign countries.

"The places that they are expected to explore include Budapest, South Africa and the Middle East. The film will be shot over four schedules," Mid-day quoted a source as saying.

It was earlier rumoured that Thala will be doing the character of a racer, but of late speculations having been rife that he is enacting the role of a cop.