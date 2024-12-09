Popular Singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his successful Dil-Luminati India Tour. The prolific singer has enthralled his fans in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

The singer performed in Indore on Sunda. Before starting his concert, he said 'Jai shree mahakal'. He then addressed the media accusing him of not speaking about the black marketing of his concert tickets in India

He also promoted the Vocal for Local initiative and gave a shoutout to Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon.

In the clip, Diljit said, "Bohut der se humare desh mein mere khilaaf chal raha hai ki, 'Diljit ki ticket black horahi hai'. Toh mera kasoor thodei hai ticket black horahi hai? Right? Agar aap ₹10 ki ticket lelo aur usko ₹100 ki bech do toh kalakaar ki kya kasoor hai (For some time now this has been going on against me in our country, 'Diljit's tickets are being sold in black'. How is it my fault that it is happening? If you are buying tickets for ₹10 and selling for ₹100, then how is it the artist's fault)?"

He also said, "Jitne ilzam lagane hai lagalo mujhpe. Na toh mere ko koi badnami ka bhay hai. Koi tension nahi hai mujhe (Keep levelling allegations against me however much you want. I don't fear defamation. There is no tension).

He went on to say, "Did all these start now? From the time there was a cinema in India, it was there-- Rs10 tickets in Rs 20. Earlier in films, singers used to sing in the background and actors used to lip sync. Now singers have come to the front. That's the only difference. Only that has changed."

Wishes Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon luck with their concerts

Talking about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. He said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck. Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon have started their tour; best of luck to them, too. The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

He added, "Jitne bhi independent artists hai, zor aur mehnat double kardo, Bharatiya sangeet ka samay agaya hai. Pehle bahar ke kalakaar aate the unki ticket black hoti thi laakhon mein, ab Bharatiya kalakaar ki ticket black horahi hai. Isi ko toh kehte hai vocal for local.

(All the independent artists, double your effort and hard work. The time of Indian music has come. Earlier, tickets for foreign artists were sold in black; now, it is happening for Indian artists. This is called vocal for local)." He posted the video with the caption, "Jai Shri Mahakal (folded hands emoji)."

Diljit's concert tickets were illegally sold in the country for lakhs after the ticket sales went live on the official booking platform, and the singer and the organisers were investigated for the illegal sale and inflated prices of the tickets.

About Dil-Luminati Tour

After Indore, Diljit will perform in Chandigarh on December 14. Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert will take place on December 19, 2024, at 7 PM: He will end his India leg of Dil-Luminati Tour with his performance in Guwahati on December 29.