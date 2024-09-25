Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar who got married to Mohsin Akhtar Mir on February 4, 2016, have reportedly parted ways. The couple have always grabbed headlines for their interfaith marriage and huge age gap. But the once happily in love couple often posed on social media and were spotted at events. The news of their divorce has come as a shocker for many.

'Not mutual consent': Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage: Report

As per a report in HT CITY, after eight years of marriage, Urmila Matonkar has filed for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Before getting married the couple were in a relationship and seemed quite strong initially.

The report further states that the exact reasons behind their split are quite unclear, sources from a Mumbai court have confirmed the divorce filing, though it does not appear to be on mutual terms.

Urmila and Mohsin met in 2014 at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's nuptials. In 2016, they got married in a private and intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Meanwhile, Urmila herself has not yet addressed the divorce publicly, leaving much speculation about the reasons behind their split. Fans and followers of the actress have expressed surprise, as the couple's social media posts did not hint at any visible discord. However, as the news unfolds, it appears that their relationship has been strained for some time, despite their best efforts to keep the struggles private.

On their 6th wedding anniversary, Mohsin posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Urmila.

Urmila is one of the most loved Bollywood actors and has been a heartthrob for '90s kids. Known for versatility and acting prowess the actor never fails to oozes charm on-screen, while Mohsin is a businessman and model from Kashmir.