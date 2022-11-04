Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl visited Bengaluru's iconic and heritage restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan on the sidelines of the Global Investors' Meet and cherished the taste of famous masala dosa and filter coffee.

The photos of his visit went viral on social media and his gesture was appreciated by one and all. The Vidyarthi Bhavan on its social media shared information about his visit and stated, "We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Seigl, Co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today (Thursday).

"He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well."

In turn, Zev Seigl in his note in the guest book of the eatery mentioned, "It is an honor to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you." He had given three stars for the restaurant.

Zev Seigl was seen taking a tour of the restaurant and posed with staff members of the hotel.

One of the users commented on the post: "Guess he has realized what real coffee tastes like!!!"

Another user said, "Amazing, Starbucks founder having VB's delicious filter coffee after masala dosa! Proud of you."

A user wrote in his comment, "Must be the first time he's had true coffee."

Zev Seigl is in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based upon his accumulated experience.

(With inputs from IANS)