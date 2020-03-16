Director Koratala Siva is said to be thinking of casting Anushka Shetty instead of Kajal Aggarwal for megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd movie Acharya after actress Trisha walked out of this project.

Trisha Krishnan was reportedly roped in to play the female opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie Acharya. But the actress opted out of the movie due to some creative differences. Later, it was rumoured that Koratala Siva approached Kajal Aggarwal with the same offer and she might be on board soon.

But the latest buzz in the industry is that Kajal Aggarwal may not part of Chiranjeevi's Acharya. The reason is that the actress is acting too pricy. The rumour mills are abuzz with the news that she is demanding a huge amount as her remuneration. Hence, the director is said to be having a second on roping in her for this film.

Now it is being rumoured that Koratala Siva is on the lookout for another popular actress to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The director is said to be considering the name of Anushka Shetty. It is not clear whether he has approached the Baahubali actress with the offer. An official announcement is awaited.

Official announcement awaited

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She is currently busy with Hemant Madhukar's bilingual movie Nishabdham, which is released in Tamil as Silence on April 2. She has not signed any other project. If everything falls in place, she may be seen alongside Chiranjeevi again.

Acharya is a romantic action entertainer, which is jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. Set against the backdrop Naxalism, the Koratala Siva-directed film features Chiranjeevi in two different avatars like 30-year-old Govind and a middle-aged man Acharya. Mani Sharma has been roped in compose music for this movie.