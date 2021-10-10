The Covid pandemic that apparently originated from Wuhan, China, has already claimed the lives of over 4.8 million people worldwide. It is a well-established fact that the Covid pandemic has an obsession towards the lung cells of the victim. Even after recovery, several people used to face issues like shortness of breath, which clearly indicates the impact of this pandemic on a person. And now, a new study has suggested that the Covid pandemic has increased cases of severe depression and anxiety disorder by 25 percent.

A large scale study aimed at unveiling mental issues due to Covid pandemic

The study was carried out by a team of researchers at The University of Queensland's School of Public Health, Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research, and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (University of Washington). During the study, researchers analyzed the mental health data of people living in countries where Covid has literally wreaked havoc.

Study leader Dr Damian Santomauro revealed that the prevalence of disorders like depression and anxiety were noted mostly among people in countries which were hardly hit by the pandemic.

"We estimated that cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders increased by 28 percent and 26 percent, respectively in 2020, with women affected more than men, and younger people affected more than older age groups. Countries with high COVID-19 infection rates and major reductions in the movement of people – a consequence of measures such as lockdowns and school closures – were found to have the greatest increases in the prevalence of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders," noted Santomauro.

The necessity to enhance the quality of support services

The study report points at the vitality of enhancing support services for people suffering from mental disorders, as the Covid pandemic has elevated the number of people facing issues like depression and anxiety.

"Support services should be improved by promoting mental wellbeing, targeting factors contributing to poor mental health that have been made worse by the pandemic and improving treatment for those who develop a mental disorder," added Santomauro.

Study co-author Dr Alize Ferrari said that women are more likely to develop mental disorders due to the Covid pandemic. Ferrari also noted that domestic violence against women has also drastically increased post the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

"Sadly, for numerous reasons, women are likely to be more affected by the social and economic consequences of the pandemic as they often carry the load when it comes to additional caring and household responsibilities," added Ferrari.