Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Kurup hit the theaters on November 12. The film, upon its release, received unanimously positive reviews from all corners and has already emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. According to the latest updates, the film has collected more than Rs 50 crores worldwide and in all probabilities, Kurup will become the first 100 crore movie in the career of Dulquer Salmaan.

Who is Sukumara Kurup?

Kurup is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, often considered one of India's longest wanted fugitives. Kurup had killed Chacko, a film representative in 1984 to fake his own death, to misappropriate an insurance amount worth Rs 8,00,000. Despite rigorous efforts from Kerala Police, Kurup is still missing and untraced.

However, Kurup is not the only movie made in Malayalam that is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup. There were two instances where Mollywood directors tried to explore the crime committed by Sukumara Kurup. In 1984, director Baby made NH 47, and in 2016, Adoor Gopalakrishnan made Pinneyum.

NH 47 and Pinneyum

In NH 47, TG Ravi played the role of Sudhakaran Pillai inspired by the life of Sukumara Kurup. Even though in real life Sukumara Kurup went missing, this film shows Kurup getting arrested in the end. The film was received positive responses from critics and audiences upon its release.

Later, after 32 years, in 2016, Adoor Gopalakrishnan made Pinneyum with Dileep in the lead role. This film was loosely based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, especially the nature of the crime committed by Dileep's character. However, using creative freedom, the director showcased that the lead character did plastic surgery to deceive police forever. Even though directed by a legendary filmmaker like Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the film received negative responses and became a failure at the box office. Pinneyum can be watched online on Zee5.