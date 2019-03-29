Not just the Congress, DMK, Left parties and other opposition parties, but over 100 filmmakers want to see the defeat of the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

A forum of filmmakers have sent an appeal to the citizens of India requesting people to vote wisely in the forthcoming polls to kick the Narendra Modi-led government out of power. 103 filmmakers have signed the appeal which targets the government for failing to protect the marginalised communities and for spreading communal hatred in the country.

It tries to draw the attention of the people over BJP's patriotism lessons and how the cultural and scientific institutions have failed under the Modi's regime. It alleges the government of favouring a few businessmen, while ignoring farmers' issues.

Check out the complete text of their appeal:

Our country is going through the most testing times ever. Though culturally vivid and geographically diverse, we have always stayed united. As a nation. It has indeed been a great feeling to be a citizen of this wonderful country.

But all that is at stake now.

Fascism threatens to strike us hard with all its might if we don't choose wisely in the coming Lok Sabha election. Period.

As we all know, ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, things have changed. And only for the worse. A country polarised along religious lines isn't the India we have known. Besides, the BJP and its allies have failed miserably in keeping their election promises. They are now using mob lynching and cow vigilantism to split the country communally. Marginalizing Dalits and Muslims is the name of the game. They are spreading their hate campaigns with the help of the internet and social media. Patriotism is their trump card. Any individual or institution that raises the slightest dissent is labelled 'anti-national'. 'Patriotism' is how they grow their vote bank. Let us not forget that some of our eminent writers and media persons lost their lives because they dared to dissent.

Romanticizing and exploiting the armed forces is one of their strategies. Even at the risk of engaging the nation in an unnecessary war. There is unrelenting onslaught on the cultural and scientific institutions in the country. They mock the collective intelligence of the people by appointing persons with no relevance or experience as heads of these institutions, propagating unscientific and irrational beliefs even at international science seminars, making us the laughing stock of the entire world. Banning and censoring 'works of art', especially the most powerful of the lot - Cinema and Books - is their way of keeping the population away from the truth.

Farmers have been completely forgotten. In fact, the BJP has made the country the boardroom property of a handful of businessmen. Flawed economic policies that ended up as extreme disasters are covered up and made to look like successes. All with the help of false propaganda and marketing blitz. This has helped them to create a false optimism in the country.

Manipulation of statistics and history is another one of their fond projects. Giving them one more term in power will be a grave blunder. It could well be the last nail in the coffin for the biggest democracy in the world.

We urge all of you to do everything in your capacity to keep this harmful regime from coming back to power. Let your mandate be to choose a government that respects the Constitution of India, protects our freedom of speech and expression, and refrains from all kinds of censorship.

Yes, This is our last chance!

Here are the names of the filmmakers who signed the appeal:

Signed by:

Aashiq Abu

Abhijnan Sarkar

Abhro Banerjee

Ajayan Bala

Ambika Rao

Amitabha Chatterjee

Amshan Kumar

Amudhan R

Anand Patwardhan

Aneez K Mappila

Anirudda Sharma

Anjali Monteiro

Anupama Bose

Arun Karthick

Arun M

Arun N Sivan

Asha Unnithan

Babu Easwar Prasad

Baburaj V G

Baburaj Pandavath

Bina Paul

C S Venkateswaran

Dar Ghai

Devashish Makhija

Debjani Banerjee

Debalina

Deepa Dhanraj

Deepesh T

Dileep Daz

Divya Bharathi

Gobi Nayanar

Goutham Soorya

Gurvinder Singh

Indrasis Acharya

Indraneel Lahiri

Jayan Cheriyan

Jeeva K J

Jeeva Ponnuchamy

Jiju Antony

Jisha

Jhelum Roy

Jubith Namradath

Kabir Singh Chowdhry

K B Venu

K P Jayashankar

Kombai S Anwar

Kamal K M

Leela Santhosh

Leena Manimekalai

Madhupal

Maheen Mirza

Malini Jeevarathnam

Manisha Korde

Manoj Kana

M G Sasi

Miransha Naik

Maulik Raj

Muhsin Parari

Nishtha Jain

P F Mathews

Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

Pradeep Nair

Pradeep Dipu

Prakash Bare

Pramod Payyannur

Prasanna S Kumar

Pratap Jospeh

Prateek Vats

Praveen Morchhale

Prem Chand

Priyanandanan

Pushpendra Singh

Q

Rafeeq Ellias

Ranjith Sankaran

Rinchin

Ritesh Sil

Sajeevan Anthikkad

Saji Palamel

Sajin Baabu

Sanalkumar Sasidharan

Sandhya Goghale

Sanjay Wadhwa

Sanju Surendran

Santosh Babusenan

Sapna Bhavnani

Sarvnik Kaur

Satish Babusenan

Shaji Mathew

Sherief Easa

Sherry Govindan

Sreebala K Menon

Subhash KR

Sudevan

Sukhpreet Kahlon

Suman Mukhopadhyay

Sunny Joseph

Suresh Achoos

Unni Vijayan

Vetri Maaran

Venu ISC

Viju Varma

Vinu Kolichal