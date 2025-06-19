Over the years, several celebrities have opted for beauty enhancement procedures such as botox, rhinoplasty, lip and chin fillers, and eyebrow lifts. While some openly discuss their experiences, others choose to keep them private.

Celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Nysa Devgn, and Mouni Roy have reportedly undergone multiple facial procedures. The latest to join the list is former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

Recently, Jasmin was brutally trolled for allegedly getting upper lip injections. Speculation intensified after she posted a reel on Instagram where she was seen lip-syncing to a popular dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's Intaha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki.

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that her lips looked noticeably different, claiming the swollen appearance was due to lip fillers meant to make them look fuller and thicker.

One user commented, "Jasmin ne upper lips mein injection lagaya hai (Jasmin took lip injections)."

The actor clapped back at the troll, replying, "Injection nahi, filter (Not injection, but a filter)."

Jasmin has previously spoken about cosmetic procedures. In an April interview with Bollywood Bubble, she shared her views on Botox, saying, "Usmein galat kya hai? (What's wrong with that?) Everyone has their own body, their own face, their own needs. Whoever wants to get something done should be free to do so."

She went on to explain that her name was recently linked to cosmetic enhancements after people commented on her photos and videos, saying things like, "Jasmin has done her lips," or "Jasmin has had something done."

However, she clarified, "There was nothing like that. Actually, I had swelling from an incident, and that day, the makeup artist had overlined my lips a lot. I actually liked it at the time, because even on Instagram, filters tend to make lips look plumper. But later I realised the look didn't suit my face. It was just the over-lining, and that's why everyone assumed I had something done."

Work and personal front

Jasmin is currently seen on the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Jasmin is dating actor Aly Goni.