Over the years, several celebrities have opted for beauty enhancement procedures such as Botox, rhinoplasty, lip and chin fillers, and eyebrow lifts. While some openly talk about their experiences, others choose to keep them private.

Celebrities, namely Khushi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Nysa Devgn, Mouni Roy, among others, have reportedly undergone facial surgeries. The latest to join the list is former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

Did Jasmine Bhasin get Botox for fuller lips done? Actor reacts

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin was brutally trolled for allegedly getting Botox and fillers after a video showed her with noticeably plumper lips. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she confirmed the procedures and questioned the negativity around cosmetic surgeries. She added that if such enhancements help boost a person's confidence, there's nothing wrong with it.

Responding to the trolls, Jasmin said, "I don't know why people care so much. If something makes me feel better, more confident, and boosts my self-esteem, then what's wrong with that? If I've spent my whole life feeling like something is lacking, and I choose to fix it, what's the issue? Why do people look down on others for it? Everyone deserves to live fully and be happy. We all know what's right or wrong for ourselves—what we like or don't like. And if someone feels they've crossed a line, they'll figure that out too. But simply improving something because it makes you feel better? I honestly don't think there's anything wrong with that."

She also addressed her appearance in the viral video, clarifying, "That day, my makeup artist had overlined my lips quite a bit. At the time, I liked how it looked, it reminded me of Instagram filters where the lips appear more plump. But later, I realised it didn't suit my face as much."

Jasmin further highlighted how ageing naturally brings changes to the body, and for her, feeling confident and beautiful is what matters most. Speaking about the criticism, she noted that people will comment, even when nothing has been done.

On a concluding note, she shared, "And as I grow older, my face will change, my body will change, some changes will happen naturally, and maybe some I'll choose to make. What matters is that I feel good and pretty. I always want to look my best, and if I ever do anything, it'll never be to harm myself but to make myself feel better. If something goes wrong, then fine, go ahead, troll me. People troll you no matter what, whether you do something or not."

Work Front

Jasmine recently joined the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs 2 to support her boyfriend, Aly Gon, as a guest.