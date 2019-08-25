A restaurant in Bengaluru has upgraded the culinary experience by replacing humans with robots to tend to the customers' needs.

Robot Restaurant at 100 ft Road in Indira Nagar is a first of its kind in Bengaluru and offers you a futuristic experience with Indo-Asian cuisine. The restaurant opened up in Silicon Valley after its huge success in Chennai and Coimbatore.

A total of six feminine robots serve the diners at Robot Restaurant. The robot standing at the reception is the queen robot which records the details of all the customers. The queen robot uses retina verification of the customers and will identify them the next time they are there.

The customers are required to feed their name and do a retina scan. All the robots are run on Android and are interactive. With just three hours of charge, the robots can run for 24 hours.

All the tables are equipped with digital tablets through which the customers can place their orders. After the food is prepared, the robots deliver your food, guided by magnetic strips attached to the ground. The restaurant also has mini trains to serve the appetizers.

Karthik, the General Manager of the restaurant told International Business Times, India, that the idea to create such a futuristic platform was first initiated in Tamil Nadu. "We have opened Bengaluru's first Robot Restaurant after being a successful venture at OMR, Porur in Chennai and Coimbatore," he said.

He added that it is a different experience from the other restaurants with a different theme that is unfamiliar for the people.

While most of the people are concerned about the growing unemployment as robots are taking charge in most fields, the restaurant staff told that there are 4-5 staff only for handling the robots and they have undergone training from the manufacturers to attend to any issues that may arise.

There are many people working inside the kitchen and other staff to help people understand the menu and cuisines. The restaurant has seen a warm audience after its inauguration on August 16. It serves lunch, starting from 12 pm-3 pm and dinner from 7 pm-11 pm.