Renowned actor Vivian Dsena has been dominating the television industry for over a decade. Some of his popular shows which include Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala, and Shakti. The actor is currently one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 18.

Recently, Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly, visited the Bigg Boss 18 house during the Family Week episode and shared insights about his behaviour and performance in the game. She even criticized Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra for their game strategies.

Following her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, Nouran opened up about her marriage and relationship with Vivian. She also addressed the reasons behind Vivian's conversion to Islam.

For those unversed, Vivian, who was born into a Christian family, converted to Islam in 2019 and tied the knot with Nouran Aly in 2022.

In a recent interview, Nouran spoke about the hatred she faced on social media after their marriage. She revealed how people blamed her for Vivian's decision to convert to Islam.

Nouran Aly on 'Love Jihad' accusations after Vivian Dsena converted to Islam

In an interview with Galatta India, Nouran said, "I did face trolling on the internet, with people claiming that I converted Vivian to Islam. They called it love jihad and other such things. Vivian also faced hate on social media, which even affected his work."

Before their marriage, Nouran made it clear to Vivian that, according to her religious beliefs, she could not engage in an interfaith marriage as it was not accepted in her society. At the same time, she respected his perspective and acknowledged that he could not be expected to change for her.

"We have many differences in terms of beliefs, language, and culture. But I told him that in my society and religion, interfaith marriage is not accepted. I respected that, and I also respected the fact that one should not change for another," she explained.

Clarifying the circumstances of Vivian's conversion to Islam, Nouran stated, "Just to clarify, he was not Hindu; he was Christian. Christianity and Islam are both Abrahamic religions, sharing the same core values. In my religion, however, women don't convert."

She further emphasized that Vivian converted to Islam for his reasons. "I learned from a mutual friend that he was studying my religion—not for me, but for himself. I did not influence this decision. He studied, read, and sought guidance from others. After six months, he told my friends he wanted to talk to me because he had decided for himself. Even if I had chosen not to be with him, he would have converted because it was a personal decision," Nouran added.