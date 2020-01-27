Priyanka Shivanna has been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada. As expected, she is shown the door from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show in the 15th week.Well,picture abi bi baki hai as one more contestant will be evicted mid-week and only five contestants will enter the last stage of the game.

Priyanka had entered the show on the first day. In the initial days, she was not active in the house, but gradually she started mingling with other inmates. When it comes to tasks, the TV actress had often don well.

There were seven contestants like Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Priyanka, Harish Raj, Kuri Prathap and Shine Shetty in the danger zone. Shine and Kuri were announced safe on Saturday's episode.In the end, Priyanka was shown the door on Sunday.

Now, one aong contestant among Priyanka, Bhoomi Shetty, Shine Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Deepika Das and Harish Raj will be shown the door mid-week. The grand finale will be held next Sunday (2 February).

The show was kicked off on 13 October.18 contestants had entered the show on the first day. In the end, it boildown to just five contestants.

Gurulinga Swamy, Ravi Belagere, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagadish, Sujatha, RJ Pritbvi, Raksha Somashekhar, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Kottur, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Kishan Bilagali and Chandan Achar are the other contestants who were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7.