The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada is almost over with only two weeks left for the grand finale. Vasuki Vaibhav has become the first contestant to enter the last stage of the reality show by winning the 'ticket to the finale'. In its 15th week, there are six contestants - Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Priyanka, Harish Raj, Kuri Prathap and Shine Shetty – in the danger zone.

Who will be eliminated this week?

Shine Shetty and Kuri Prathap are the two contestants who will be safe this week without a doubt. While the former has been a great entertainer and competitor in the tasks, Kuri Prathap has done reasonably well in the tasks. He had a huge fan following even before entering the show.

In fact, Prathap's innocence and one-liners in the show have helped him increase his fan following. The next contestant who could be possibly safe this week is none other than Harish Raj. Like Shine, he has given his best shot when it comes to tasks. Irrespective of whether he has won or lost the day-to-day challenges, his spirit and dedication to do well have impressed the fans. So, he deserves to be in the finale. That leaves Priyanka, Deepika and Bhoomi Shetty in the danger zone.

Priyanka, Deepika and Bhoomi Shetty in Danger

Priyanka, Deepika Das and Bhoomi Shetty have their own pluses and minuses', but the biggest drawback for them is consistency. In the first couple of weeks, Priyanka and Deepika they hardly left any impact on the viewers.

For most part of the game, Priyanka remained a shadow of Kuri Prathap. She had also failed to build decent relationships with the other inmates. Whereas Deepika's issue with Chandan Achar sent a lot of negative impression about her to the audience.

Coming to Bhoomi, she was brilliant in the initial weeks and even better than Shine and Vasuki. Unfortunately, she lost focus mid-way and her off-the tasks activities did not go well with the viewers.

Since the elimination happens not just based on the current week's performance, one among Priyanka, Deepika and Bhoomi Shetty should be shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Prediction: if we have to take one name among the trio, Priyanka should be out of Sudeep's show, but Bhoomi Shetty might be evicted. However, Bigg Boss is known for throwing surprises and one should be shocked if Harish is out of the show.