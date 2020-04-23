Anu Menon's Four More Shots Please, which released in the middle of the lockdown, has kept most netizens engaged. While some have absolutely adored the series, others have found the script to be a bit tedious. Siddhi is a 23-year-old girl who hasn't figured out her skills yet, thereby she is unemployed, Anjana Menon resigns from her law firm, Damini Rizvi Roy gets fired from her own start-up, she dips into her savings to publish her book, but she doesn't face much profit there either.

Umang finally becomes serious about her relationship with superstar actress Samaira Kapoor. With her help, she is able to work with the high-profile clients of Bollywood. Apart from Umang, the other ladies do not have a stable source of income, yet nothing seems to stop them from paying for expensive shots at Truck Bar. All in all, Four More Shots Please, does not make a point in feminism. Here are a few films which you can watch to understand what feminism stands for.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

A lot of Lipstick Under My Burkha is unlike what we see in the movies. There's a shot of waxing but not on the upper lip. There's an act of masturbation which is not performed by any young women but a sexually deprived Buaji, who is a widow in her fifties. She falls for a hunky swimming coach who could possibly be her son's age. Lipstick Under My Burkha tells the story of four oppressed women, a sexually deprived Buaji, an unhappy mother of three children, a young college-going student who just wants to wear jeans and drink beer with her friends, and another adult woman who wants to escape from the shackles of marriage. These women do not win the battle against patriarchy, but everything becomes bearable when they find themselves in each other's company.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Originally, the film was meant to be about dysfunctional families, however, Ayesha Mehra's (Priyanka Chopra) character fundamentally defined what feminism stands for. She was married to a husband she didn't love, and quietly tolerated a mother-in-law who only wanted silently wanted to bring her down. Despite the lack of emotional support from her family and she built her own business and chose to live life in her own terms.

English Vinglish

Not a day went by when Sashi (Sridevi Boney Kapoor) had been shamed for her lack of communication skills in English. Instead of allowing herself to be humiliated, Sashi chose to learn English within four weeks and earn back the respect she rightfully deserved as a mother.

Queen

The success of Queen made Kangana Ranaut the superstar of the Hindi film industry. It took Rani (Kangana Ranaut) one humiliating moment to transform herself from a shy, timid, person to a brave conqueror. The film artfully didn't shame men to glorify women, but rightfully explored female friendships and normalised prostitution.

Fiza

Fiza marked Greek god Hrithik Roshan's second venture in Bollywood, but it was Karisma Kapoor who mainly earned praises for her performance. Amaan (Roshan) disappears after the Bombay riots of 1993. Unable to live with the doubt, Fiza (Kapoor) takes it upon herself to find her brother, who has joined a terrorist organisation.

Piku

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan starrer Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar was a breath of fresh air in 2015. Piku, (Padukone) reflected the life of every working professional women. Her days began with a hypochondriac father who always feared dying of constipation. Although, she was a beautiful, desirable, independent woman, she was unable to go on a peaceful date without several interruptions from her father. But nothing deterred her spirit. She accepted her shortcomings in her personal life, and dealt with it.

Kahaani

Feminism is not about women hating men, or beating them up. Rather it is about fighting the idea that women are the weaker gender. In Kahaani Vidya Bagchi mingles with the police to find out her husband's killer, and she comes out while doing a better job than the police in finding a killer.

Gulaab Gang

It's a woman's world through and through. They are the rulers, perpetrators, but when the women become victims of rape, domestic abuse they come together to fight against injustice. Based on real incidents, Gulaab Gang mentally, physically and emotionally prepares a woman to be a ruler in a man's world.