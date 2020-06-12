The lockdown has put filming in a very dicey position. Bollywood has been on hold for months now with everything shut down. Filming now will also be a complicated process, with many rules and guidelines to follow. Producers have been working on how to make it happen, but will actors come back to shoot soon?

Shakti Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that he won't be letting his daughter Shraddha get back to a film set, now. He believes we're not just yet out of threat and caution is still needed.

The pandemic and the lockdown has created a tense situation in the country with a lot of uncertainty. A lot of big studios and production houses have had to put ongoing projects on hold for the time being. Bollywood had come to a definite standstill with the lockdown.

Now, the government is slowly relaxing the lockdown and are allowing different industries to get back on their feet. There is still hesitation, but a directive still holds merit. Now as we're in Unlock 1.0, filmmakers and Bollywood are looking forward to starting afresh.

While producers are trying to see how they can accommodate all the guidelines directed by the Government, actors are still quite unsure about starting again. We still seem to be in the thick of the pandemic, especially compared to other countries at the rate at which cases are rising. But, as industries restart, everything looks uncertain.

Shakti Kapoor who sat down for an interview with ETimes said he won't let Shraddha work right now, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don't think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now." Maharashtra right now is one of the worst-affected states and cases still seem to be on the rise in the state.

According to the latest reports, John Abraham will resume shooting for Mumbai Saga next month in Hyderabad, actors Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have all agreed to resume work as well. So, there are actors who feel the production knows best. However, Shakti Kapoor believes, "I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside." Perhaps, we do need to tread lightly.