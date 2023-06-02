In his latest address at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that he was not concerned, stating, "I am not concerned about threats of assassination. Everybody has to die. That's what I learned from my grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajiv Gandhi) – you don't back down because of something like that."

Gandhi expressed his view that his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP actually presented an advantage as it allowed him to redefine himself without the BJP even realising it.

Rahul Gandhi stated, "My disqualification in many ways is an advantage because it has completely opened up new spaces for me, allowing me to completely redefine myself. I think the BJP has given me a gift, and frankly, I don't think they realize it."

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that politics is not a linear path and can take unexpected directions, suggesting that the BJP's actions had inadvertently provided him with an opportunity.

In March, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following a defamation case against him. Reflecting on this, he alleged, "I am the first person in Indian history since 1947 to be given the highest punishment for defamation. My disqualification happened right after my speech on Adani in Parliament. This should explain what is going on in India."

During a separate event at Stanford University, Gandhi expressed his surprise at receiving the maximum punishment in the defamation case and being disqualified as an MP. However, he highlighted that it had provided him with ample opportunities to work.

As part of his ongoing six-day visit to the United States, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet various individuals in Washington D.C. and New York. He arrived in San Francisco earlier in the week.