It has been previously speculated that the novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc all across the world for the past 13 months originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China. But now, a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested that the pandemic had its origin in Europe.

COVID-19 case in Italy sparks debate

According to the CDC report, a child from the Milan area of Itay contracted a severe acute coronavirus respiratory syndrome in early December 2019. It should be noted that the first reported coronavirus case in Italy happened almost three months after this child contracted the virus. However, the symptoms developed by the child were mistaken as measles by health experts in Italy.

According to the report by researchers at Milan's Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health, the boy was subsequently tested negative for measles, but his coronavirus test was positive.

The new report suggests that the first coronavirus case in Europe happened in late autumn 2019, and not in February 2020, as previously speculated. Post the coronavirus hit, Italy faced the heat of the outbreak, and according to the latest statistics, the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people in the country and the total number of positive cases has crossed 1.7 million.

Confusions surrounding Australian beef

A few days ago, China had claimed that the coronavirus reached the Wuhan market via imported frozen foods from countries including Australia. These new claims were made by Global Times, a tabloid under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper.

China had also previously claimed to have detected traces of COVID-19 on frozen chicken wings from Brazil, squid from Russia, shrimp from Ecuador, pork from Germany, and salmon from Norway. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) had dismissed these claims stating that the virus outbreak would not have happened in the way China portrays.