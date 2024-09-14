Ishaan Khatter has won over the foreign audience too with his role in The Perfect Couple. Starring Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning, The Perfect Couple on Netflix is the perfect murder mystery to binge watch this weekend. Ishaan has not only made his Hollywood debut with the series but also left an impact. No wonder social media is going gaga over Shahid Kapoor's brother's performance.

Social media reactions

"Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is gaining attention with his latest Netflix series, 'The Perfect Couple,' a murder mystery led by Nicole Kidman," wrote a user. "Ishaan Khatter did not come to play in his first American project," wrote another user. "The perfect couple and #IshaanKhatter the perfect Shooter Dival! What a brilliant performance! Kudos @NetflixIndia #ThePerfectCouple," a social media user commented.

"With his latest role in 'The Perfect Couple', Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) represents a new phase for the South Asian actor on the world stage—one that isn't the diversity hire or locked in by a race-specific part. A phase that comes with being an actor first and star second, willing to check one's ego at the door for the chance to do great work. A phase that will truly crack open cinema across the world for the actor who truly loves to act," The Nod commented. "Ishaan's debut is better than Big B in Great Gatsby," another social media user commented.

"Happy to know that there is well written character for your role .. after looking trailer, it felt like cameo and small role but this proves that they have hidden suprise in character," a user commented. "Nicole Kidman with Ishan!!! That's so new! You're a different actor altogether," read a comment.

At a recently held event, Ishaan spoke about receiving a lot of love from India for his role. "India is very diverse and multicultural. I am glad that people are liking and supporting me. Indian audiences are one of the most passionate cinema audiences in the world. I feel privileged to be able to represent that side of India. I hope I satisfy the audiences and hope they like what they say."