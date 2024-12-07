'Not Bigg Boss 18, this is Karan Veer Mehra Show': Farah khan slams Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal for fighting; compares Karan to late Sidharth Shukla

Bollywood actor Salman Khan who usually hosts Saturday Weekend ka vaar episode will be skipping this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 .

Salman Khan to skip Bigg Boss 18 shoot this week, Farah Khan steps in as interim host

Instead, Farah Khan will step in this week as interim hots. Farah Khan will confront the housemates about their behaviour.

In a promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Farah can be seen reprimanding Rajat Dalal for getting physical during fights. She emphasizes that Rajat should focus on his own game rather than trying to protect female contestants. Farah says, "Rajat, tere ko zimmedaari nahi di hai Bigg Boss ne ki saari ladkiyo ki raksha kare. Tu apna sambhaal. [Rajat, Bigg Boss has not given you the responsibility of protecting all the women. Take care of yourself.]"

Rajat Dalal says, "Baat raksha waali hai na, mere gharwalo ne mere ko cheez sikhaai hai. [If you are talking about protection, my family has taught me certain values.]" Farah Khan quickly fires back, "Dusro ke gharwalo ne nahi sikhaai hai unko? Mere tere ko abhi ek direct warning de rahi hoon. Ek aur baar agar physical fight hui to aap out ho jaoge. [Have not others been taught by their families? I am giving you a direct warning – if there is one more physical fight, you will be out.] Rajat, seemingly unaffected, replies, "Woh dekhi jaayegi. [We will see about that.]"

In the recent episode, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra got into a heated altercation with Digvijay Rathee over Eisha Singh. The conflict began when Digvijay allegedly made an offensive comment towards Eisha, The situation quickly escalated as Rajat aggressively confronted Digvijay, grabbing his T-shirt and warning him, "Tameez mein reh tameez mein. [Behave yourself.]"

Digvijay sarcastically quipped, "Hogayi shuru gunda gardi. [Here begins the gangster behaviour.] The matter worsened when Avinash joined the fray and attacked Digvijay in the bedroom area.

Another promo shows Farah Khan mentioning how some contestants only talk about Karan Veer Mehra in the house. The director adds that the contestants that is this Bigg Boss or Karan Veer Mehra show. She further tells Karan, "Last I saw one contestant get targeted just like this, that was (late) Sidharth Shukla."

Farah reprimanded Eisha Singh and said that she is obsessed with Karan Veer Mehra. The filmmaker mentioned that Eisha says she doesn't like Karan but always talks about him. She asked Eisha why she gave the TV actor importance when she hated him. The director told Singh to focus on different matters of the house.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his performance at Da-Bangg The Tour-Reloaded in Dubai on December 7. A video of the actor rehearsing has surfaced online, showing him on stage with the dancers.