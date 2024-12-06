Da-bangg Tour Reloaded: Salman Khan hugs Zeeshan Siddique, keeps him close as they travel to Dubai amid heavy security [Watch]

On Thursday, Salman Khan received a threat from allegedly Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As per a report in ANI, the call was received by Mumbai's Traffic Control Room, prompting the Worli Police to register a case against an unidentified individual. Investigations are currently underway.

Salman Khan heads to Dubai with late Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan

Despite multiple threats, Salman Khan on Thursday, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajith Pawar,. On Friday, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his bodyguard Shera and other staff members. He was accompanied by politician Zeeshan, son of late Baba Siddique.

The actor and Zeeshan were escorted safely and with high security owing to recent death threats against him in the past few months.

In a clip on social media, Salman Khan was seen getting out of his car, he then greeted Zeeshan with a warm hug.

Salman made sure that his friend Zeeshan came inside the airport safely.

Salman's airport look was comfy and casual. He wore a black shirt and matching pants and rounded off his look with a cap. Zeeshan opted for a T-shirt and pants.

Salman will perform at the Dubai event on December 7.

Salman and Zeeshan are travelling to Dubai for the Dabangg Tour - Reloaded event.

Salman Khan gets multiple threats in a week

On November 5, Mumbai Police received another death threat against actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat was on WhatsApp to the city's Traffic Control Room. The person asked Salman Khan to apologize or pay a ransom of Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

The message, supposedly from the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, warned that if Salman Khan did not comply, his life would be in danger. "He should visit our temple and apologize or pay 5rs crore. If he refuses, we will kill him, and our gang remains active," the message stated.

A month ago, Salman Khan received a threat from Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding a Rs 2 crore ransom. Authorities have launched an investigation into both incidents.

Earlier, on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur for threatening Salman Khan in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have registered cases and continue to investigate the threats.

The actor is going to miss the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18, and Farah Khan will take over the hosting duties from him.

For the unversed, Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his MLA son's office in Mumbai.

Work Front

Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release 'Singham Again'. In the scene, he was seen talking to Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham character. The superstar is currently shooting for his actioner Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss who is also the director of Ghajini. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.