Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'jhoome Jo Pathaan; fans say 'SRK looks like Anil kapoor'

The trend of celebrities performing at high-profile weddings continues to captivate audiences. On Thursday several videos from a wedding featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan dancing at a wedding in Delhi went viral.

Shah Rukh Khan dances to his iconic songs: Chaiya Chaiya and Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan's performance at the wedding event was nothing short of electrifying.

When SRK took the stage and recreated his signature steps from Chaiyya Chaiyya, it was a throwback to the time when his effortless dance moves on top of a moving train captured the hearts of millions. And then, his energetic performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his recent hit film Pathaan got the crowd going wild, with hoots and whistles filling the venue as the superstar swayed to the beats of the song.

SRK's charisma and dancing skills shone through. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule the stage with his magnetic presence.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in his all-black two-piece suit at the event, radiating the suave and charismatic. His impeccable style and elegance have always been lauded by fans.

SRK also interacted with the bride and groom, which added a personal and heartwarming touch to the event.

The viral video where SRK's lean physique and stylish presence are showcased has sparked comments praising him for ageing like a fine wine.

Fans are comparing SRK's recent salt-and-pepper look and that of Anil Kapoor's.

Both SRK and Anil Kapoor are known for their remarkable evergreen appeal and fitness.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about SRK's performance at a wedding

A user wrote, "Wow looks like Anil Kapoor here."

The next one mentioned, "I thought it was Anil Kapoor."

While the fourth one said, "He looks like Anil Kapoor here".

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is highly anticipated, especially with his daughter Suhana Khan sharing screen space with him for the first time. The film marks an exciting collaboration between the two, and fans are eagerly looking forward to their on-screen chemistry.

In addition, SRK's recent film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in December 2023.

Shah Rukh has been dubbed for the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King. SRK plays the grown-up version of Mufasa, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have voiced Simba and younger Mufasa, respectively. The film is scheduled to release on December 20.