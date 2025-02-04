Devotees from all across India, belonging to various castes, races, and religions, have been visiting the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. So far, around 45 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, seeking spiritual purification.

Several celebrities and politicians have participated in the ritual, while others are still expected to visit Prayagraj for the sacred bath.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, will continue until February 26, 2025. The remaining significant snan (holy bath) dates in the Maha Kumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

For those unfamiliar, a full Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years in four cities, while a half ("Ardh") Kumbh takes place six years after a full Kumbh in Prayagraj and Haridwar.

The Kumbh Mela is the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, celebrated at four sacred locations in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. Each location hosts the Kumbh Mela once every 12 years, based on planetary alignments. The last Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj took place in 2013, and the next is scheduled for 2037.

However, tragedy struck the Maha Kumbh on January 29, during Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. A stampede occurred at the Sangam area in Prayagraj, resulting in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries, according to official figures released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini says "...We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated...It was very well-managed, and everything was done very… pic.twitter.com/qIuEZ045Um — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

Several celebrities and public figures have expressed their condolences for the deceased, while some have also offered support to the affected families.

Hema Malini's Insensitive Remark on Kumbh Stampede

Amid the tragedy, BJP MP Hema Malini stirred controversy by stating that the Maha Kumbh stampede was not a "big incident" and was being "exaggerated." She further asserted that the congregation is being managed very well.

"We had gone to Kumbh... We had a nice bath... Everything was well managed. It is right that the incident (stampede) took place ... Itna kuch bada nai hua tha (it was not a very big incident). I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated... It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well... So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best...," Malini told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

The actor-turned-politician had also taken a dip during Maha Kumbh on the day of the stampede.

Netizens slammed hema Malini for her statement on Maha Kumbh

A user wrote, "Trying going there without BJP/VIP tag & take a dip along the crowd you will get to know the reality of arrangement only then..."

Another user mentioned, "What a shame, don't know how she got elected..."

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh questioned the Yogi Adityanath government over the stampede that killed 30 people and injured 60, claiming that the government is hiding the real number of casualties.

Speaking about the same, Samajwadi Party MP asked Yogi Adityanath to reveal the actual number of deaths.

"While the government is continuously giving budget figures, please also give the figures of those who died in Maha Kumbh. I demand an all-party meeting should be called to give clarification about the arrangements for Maha Kumbh. The responsibility of Maha Kumbh disaster management and lost and found centre should be given to the Army," Akhilesh Yadav said, speaking in the Parliament.