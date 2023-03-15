Actor Divya Agarwal on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a message for director Anurag Kashyap. "This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10. Call me stupid I'm going to say it anyway ! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi ! #hopeful #grateful" (I will ask for work in front of everyone, I am not ashamed), wrote Divya Agarwal.

In a video message, 'Cartel' actor Divya said, "I am in the industry for 15 years and have worked a lot, even getting more offers to maybe do another reality show, serials, etc. But enough. I want to do something that has my heart in it. I saw you in a workshop at Prithvi Theatre and since then I just want to work with you. I am taking full advantage of my social media and hope this message reaches you."

"I am not asking you to give me a lead role in a web show or a movie but give me a chance to audition. I am ready to give 10-20-30 auditions in a day but show me the path. I want the work that you are doing. New Year, new me, very blunt, hoping to see you soon sir," Divya concluded.

Within minutes of sharing the video, the message garnered over 60,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

Divya was praised for her 'guts' and received many comments for her confidence and honesty. A user dropped a comment on Divya's video and wrote, "That's soooo sweet so confident and so gutsy of u Divya. I really hope he sees this. And u work with him. Love u loads." Another wrote, "Hope this reaches you. She is one of the most honest , hardworking, strong, daring and talented woman i know . I hope you see this."

On the work front, Divya Agarwal recently featured in the song 'Resham Ka Rumal' which has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. She made her acting debut with the horror web series 'Ragini MMS Returns 2' and was seen in the critically-acclaimed series 'Cartel'.

She is now gearing up for two new music videos with Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan. When we tried asking her about the movie projects, Divya told IBTimes India, "Something is in the pipeline," and chose to stay tight-lipped about it.