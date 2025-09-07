Television actor Aly Goni recently found himself embroiled in controversy for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He had accompanied his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, to the festivities. While the actor appeared to be enjoying the occasion, his silence during the chant triggered backlash online. The video of the same has gone viral.

Netizens pointed out that since Aly and Jasmine are in an interfaith relationship, Jasmine respects his culture by visiting Mecca and Medina, but Aly doesn't reciprocate the same way.

And now, Aly has reacted to the ongoing controversy that has been blown out of proportion.

In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Aly shared, "Mere ko samajh hi nahi aaya ki matlab agar mai apna khyaalon me tha, mai kaha pe tha... mai soch raha tha, kya kar raha tha maine kabhi itna dhayaan hi nahi diya ki ye cheez ko le ke bhi itni badi problem ban sakti hai (I did not understand what it meant. If I was in my thoughts, where was I... I was thinking, what was I doing. I never paid enough attention that even taking these things could create such a big problem)."

He added, "Mai pehli baar gaya hun ganapati me... mai jata nahi hun. yeah because see mere ko nahi pata ki jab kahi puja ho rahi hoti hai... (This is the first time I have gone to Ganpati... I don't go there because I don't know when a puja is being performed somewhere."

"Ganapati ki puja ho rahi thi... mujhe kabhi samjh nahi aaya ki mera waha ja kr koi matalab nahi kyunki mujhe nahi pata waha kya karna hai (Ganapati puja was going on... I never understood that there was no point in me going there because I didn't know what to do)."

Aly elaborated, "Mai aaj tak poori zindagi yahi sochta raha ki mujhse kuch galat cheez na hojaye waha par ki sab puja kar rahe ho aur mai... qki mai bahut random hun... mai kabhi kuch bhi bol leta hun.. kuch bhi kar leta hun (Till today I have been thinking throughout my life that I should not do something wrong, everyone is worshipping there and I... because I am very random... I say anything at times... I do anything)."

"It's not allowed in my religion. Hum puja wagera nahi karte. Humara ek one believer hai. namaaz karte dua karte (It's not allowed in my religion. We don't do puja. We have one believer. We pray and do namaaz)," continued Aly.

Aly concluded, "Respect each and every religion ye humare... matlab mai keh nahi sakta lekin likha gya hai Quran me we have to respect everybody and I do (Respect each and every religion, I mean, I can't say, but it is written in the Quran)."

Aly Goni, in a recent interview, addressed the controversy surrounding Jasmin Bhasin wearing a burqa. The actor clarified, "These are illiterate people making such comments. I am honestly surprised by this mindset, and I believe this is why travelling is very important. When you travel, you gain exposure and understanding. Those who don't are unable to comprehend what Abu Dhabi is. That was the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and whoever visits there is required to wear an abaya. Without it, entry is not permitted. This is the rule. So when Jasmin and my sister went there, they were initially denied entry. Jasmin then bought an abaya and wore it so she could go inside, as she was there to promote Abu Dhabi tourism."