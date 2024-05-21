From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celebs have dazzled the Cannes red carpet with their presence. While Aishwarya's look on both days failed to impress one and all, Kiara's vintage look couldn't hit the bull's eye either. Amid all this, netizens are hailing Nancy Tyagi's Cannes look.

Nancy, a social media influencer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, rose to fame and massive fan following by replicating outfits worn by celebrities from scratch. Her videos get millions of views and thousands of comments. The influencer made her way to the Cannes red carpet this year and seems to have impressed one and all with her outfits.

Nancy's 20 kg dress

"Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" she wrote while sharing her first look.

Sonam impressed with Nancy's outift

Nancy's second outfit featured intricate hand embroidery and Nancy even showed a full video from buying the fabric to making the outfit. Bollywood's very own fashionista, Sonam Kapoor also seemed to have given her thumbs up to Tyagi and called it the 'bestest'.

Sharing Nancy's reel, Sonam wrote, "Best outfit in Cannes." She further added, "Make me something @nancytyagi__." A delighted Nancy wrote, "Thank you so much. It would be amazing to create something special for you."