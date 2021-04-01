Suez Canal was at the top of the headlines last week for being blocked by a massive container ship, which was blocking global maritime trade for almost a week. After six days of continuous dislodging efforts, the Evergreen's Ever Given ship was finally free. But another container is stuck at the exact same place where Ever Given ship was stuck a week ago.

If the Ever Given being stuck at the Suez Canal was any indication, it might be days before that excavator and a small army of tugboats rescue the container. The authorities have also called the same Komatsu digger, given its expertise, to excavate the muddy area holding the container hostage.

According to local sources, the container got stuck in the exact same spot. It's too accurate to be a coincidence, which has given rise to some conspiracies.

Suez Canal provides one of the shortest maritime routes between Asia and Europe by connecting the Mediterranean and Red Seas and allowing ships to avoid having to go around the Horn of Africa.

Vaastu or haunted?

Experts say the "vaastu" of Suez Canal is not right at the current alignment of the stars for containers to be crossing the canal. There are some historians who think the Suez Canal is haunted and the spirit of an Egyptian ruler has returned after 150 years.

Astrologists have predicted that for the remainder of the entire month of April, this will be a recurring event. But the alternative way to avoid getting stuck at the Suez Canal is if the containers are tied with lemon and three green chilies on the front and paint Peel Carefully at the bottom.

International Business Times conducted its own investigation and found the container is blocking the Suez Canal alright, but there's no risk to the passage of any ships as shown above. How can a can of baked beans even block the maritime trade of the world. That's what we thought. The beans can is sitting comfortably in one corner of the canal, watching as the ships pass by.