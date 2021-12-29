Disha Patani is now one of the most valuable starlets in India, and she enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. The actress who is known for her performance in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, and Bharat, has now revealed that it was not her dream to become an actor in her life.

Disha Patani wanted to become an Air Force pilot

In a recent interview given to Bazaar India, Patani revealed that her ultimate goal in life was to become an Air Force pilot. However, she admitted that pursuing a career in the entertainment industry helped her to become an independent woman.

"It was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modeling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn't want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning (in 2013)... From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn't fulfill my college's minimum attendance requirement while modeling, I decided to continue walking the ramp... It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family," said Patani.

Shy, but confident

During the interaction, Disha Patani revealed that she was too shy during her childhood, and was reluctant to initiate a conversation with people. But after becoming an actor, she became more confident.

"As a child, I didn't have many friends because I was too shy to even have a conversation. I am still the same person, but much more confident. It's hard for people to imagine that those in the film industry, which is otherwise so loud and boisterous, could be introverted. But being an actor doesn't mean one has to socialize all the time. It is important to be yourself and do what makes you feel comfortable and is right for you," added Patani.

Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Radhe which had Salman Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming movie is Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Another movie of Disha Patani which is in its production stage is Ek Villain Returns 2.