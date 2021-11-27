Disha Patani's latest pictures have sparked nose job rumors. Disha was attending the screening of Salman Khan's Antim when netizens felt she had done something to her nose. It is difficult to be under media glare public scrutiny all the time. And while many times celebs are done for making some personal choices, other times, they are trolled even without having done anything.

Disha Patani looked spectacular in a yellow crop top and denims. She stole the limelight from everyone as soon as she arrived. But, netizens were busy pointing out how her face looked different. While few felt she has undergone a nose job, few felt it was the lip job that was making her face look different. And soon, there were all sorts of comments on social media.

Netizens jump to the conclusion

"Another actress who has ruined her face !! #waxstatue," said a netizen. "She looks like a wax statue," said another. "What has she done to her face?," asked one more netizen. "Totally ruined her pretty face," wrote another. "Definitely a surgery.. nose or lips??" asked a netizen. "She definitely has done something to her face!" said one more user.

However, there were also a few who came out in actress' support. "It's her life, her decision," said one user. "I don't see anything different on her face, what's everyone talking about?" asked another one. "She looks as gorgeous as earlier," said a netizen. "Let her live her life in peace," opined another. "Nose job or not she looks pretty," said one more user.

When Disha spoke about Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani is often linked with actor Tiger Shroff. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship, their PDA says it all.

"I've been trying for so long, it's been so many years and I've been trying to impress him. Now I've done this film Bharat where I'm doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he'll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn't mean he's impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody's pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He's shy and I'm shy so nobody's breaking the ice," Disha had told a website.