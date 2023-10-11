Bollywood actor Disha Patani's social media handle is filled with candid pictures from her outings with her BFF Mouni Roy, and her professional photoshoots. However, the actor often raises the temperature and leaves social media users gasping for breath whenever she drops sizzling hot pictures of her donning a Calvin Klein bikini.

Nargis Fakhri, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani attend F1 Qatar Grand Prix

The actress is into hardcore fitness and often shares reels from her martial arts and kickboxing training. Recently, the actor was in Qatar for th F1 Grand Prix with her BFF Mouni Roy. The actor is often seen travelling from one country to another.

And on Wednesday, she was again seen flying off to an undisclosed location.

This time the actor was stopped at the airport gate. Here's why

In the videos that are shared by papraazi, one can see Disha at the Mumbai airport departure gate. Wherein at the security check, the officer on duty stops her until she shows her ID proof.

In the clip, Disha is seen showing her mobile phone to the officer. She is then asked to show her Aadhar card for ID proof, to which she starts searching for her bag. In a few seconds, a person comes with her bag and she once again searches for a hard copy of her Aadhar car. After showing the officer the Aadhar card, Disha is allowed to go.

Disha's airport look was on point.

She wore a crop top and flaunted her washboard abs.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section and heaped praise on the security officer for not being lenient with Disha just because she was an actress. They also stated that since the rule is the same for everyone, celebs should keep their ID cards handy.

A user wrote, " The security officer in charge is doing his job, she should keep her documents handy."

The actor will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

She will also be seen in the film 'Welcome To The Jungle' (Welcome 3). The unveiling of the teaser stirred the excitement of both the cast and crew, who united to participate in a special 'capella video' released by the makers.