Vijayta Pandit has sought Shah Rukh Khan's help to establish her son Avitesh's career in the industry. The wife of late music director Aadesh Srivastava, Vijayta revealed that despite working hard and signing songs with some big names, their son isn't getting the kind of work he deserves. She also reminded Shah Rukh Khan of his promise of looking after their son after Aadesh's death.

Seeking SRK's help

Vijayta, in an interview with Lehren Retro said that their son isn't getting any direction or help from people in the industry. She recalled how Shah Rukh Khan used to come and visit Aadesh in the hospital when he was sick. She revealed that right before the day he died, Srivastava had pointed towards his son asking SRK to be there for him.

"You won't believe when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk, and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him," she said in the interview.

Reminding King Khan of his commitment

"Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time we need you," Pandit further added.

Vijayta further said that if SRK wants he can immediately make a film with her son under his production banner, which he isn't doing. She also openly sought King Khan's help. "Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with my son under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. He (Avitesh) is such a good actor... he is working so hard. I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, come and help my son."