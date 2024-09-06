Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the first spot in the highest celebrity taxpayers in India list of 2024. King Khan has had a glorious year at the box office with the magnum success of films like – Pathaan and Jawan. SRK reportedly paid a whopping Rs 92 crore in taxes for FY24 and it doesn't really come as a surprise.

Who bags which spot?

The second celeb in the list is trailing by a huge margin. Thalapathy Vijay ranks second with a massive Rs 80 crore tax in 2024. Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay have beaten some of the biggest Bollywood names like - Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and more.

While at the third spot, Salman Khan paid Rs 75 crore as tax as per a Fortune India report, Amitabh Bachchan has bagged the fourth spot with Rs 71 crore in taxes. Cricket legend Virat Kohli has paid a tax of Rs 66 crore this year followed by Ajay Devgn at Rs 42 crore. MS Dhoni has bagged the seventh spot with a tax amount of Rs 38 crore followed by Ranbir Kapoor at the eighth spot with Rs 36 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and Sachin Tendulkar both have bagged the ninth spot with Rs 28 crore followed by comedian Kapil Sharma at the tenth spot paying a tax of Rs 26 crore. Kareena Kapoor Khan is leading in the female taxpayers list with Rs 20 crore. Following Bebo is Dharma's another blue eyed girl - Kiara Advani at Rs 12 crore. Pankaj Tripathi and Katrina Kaif paid a whopping Rs 11 crore this year.

Sourav Ganguly also joined the list with Rs 23 crore as tax money while Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya paid Rs 13 crore in tax. Shahid Kapoor also joined the list with Rs 14 crore as the tax amount.