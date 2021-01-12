Due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, several people reckon 2020 as the worst ever year for humanity. Even though COVID-19 posed an unprecedented challenge for mankind, researchers believe that 536 AD still remains the worst-ever year for the entire humanity.

The world went cold in 536 AD

According to researchers, the entire planet was pulled into complete darkness in 536 AD following a volcanic eruption in Iceland. As the debris and ash gulped the earth's atmosphere, the planet was plunged into total darkness which lasted for more than 18 months. Records show that a mysterious fog enveloped Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Historians reveal that the sun was blocked during the entire day, and there were no shadows even during the day time. During these dark days, the atmospheric temperature dropped drastically, which resulted in the destruction of crops. Several people died in their swathes due to years of famine.

"The sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during this whole year. Men were free neither from war nor pestilence nor any other thing leading to death," said Byzantine historian Procopius, History.com reports.

The condition of humanity further worsened as the first bubonic plague broke out in 541 AD. The deadly plague killed anywhere between one-third and one-half of the population in the Byzantine Empire.

World end scare looms up

In the meantime, adamant religious believers claim that 2020 had marked the beginning of the end of the world. According to these religious believers, recent world events including the coronavirus outbreak are signaling the end of the world, and they claim that these happenings are fulfilling Biblical prophecies. They argue that the so-called tribulation period characterized by natural disasters like asteroid hits and earthquakes could rattle the planet in the near future.

However, a section of conspiracy theorists claims that the end of planet earth could be triggered due to a cosmic collision. These doomsday mongers believe that rogue planet Nibiru is currently in its collision course towards earth, and once it hit the earth, it will unleash chaos everywhere.