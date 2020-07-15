Three people, all of them women, were stabbed in Sarpsborg town of southern Norway late Tuesday (July 14). The police in Sarpsborg arrested a man after he stabbed three women in several locations, with one of the victims dying from critical injuries.

The attacks are said to have taken place at various locations in the town which has a population of 54,000 and is about 70 km south of Norway's capital city Oslo.

Two of the victims are critically wounded while the third was stabbed in the arm.

Armed police were deployed to the town about 70 km (43 miles) south of Oslo and people were asked to stay indoors when the first reports about the attacks came in.

The police said at around 0130 CET (1130 GMT) that it had no indication there were more people involved in the attacks and that the reason for the attacks was not immediately clear.

At around 1 am local time, police arrested a man in connection with the depraved assault.

