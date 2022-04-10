https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770749/locals-kashmir-valley-form-vigilante-groups-take-active-terrorists.jpg IBTimes IN

Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi is on a three days visit to Kashmir from Sunday to April 12 to review the security scenario, the Army said on Sunday.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design," the Army said.

The Army Commander also interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps.

"He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan," the Army said.

Operations with zero collateral damage

The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter terrorist operations in the hinterland.

On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.

"He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in Counter Terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir. The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier - Citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

"During the day, the Army Cdr visited 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantonment and asked about well-being of patients admitted there. He also interacted with the jawans of CRPF, who have been admitted to the hospital, owing to various operational injuries."

The Army Commander will be visiting forward areas on Monday and would interact with the troops deployed on the Line of Control.

(With inputs from IANS)