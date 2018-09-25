The northern part of India has been battered with rains over the past few days, resulting in at least 25 deaths. Over 500 pilgrims have been stranded in Kedarnath due to the bad weather.
Here are the LIVE updates:
- Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the danger level after Haryana released water from the Hathnikund barrage. The danger level is 204.83 metres and the water level at 11:10 am o Tuesday was 205.12 metres IANS quotes Flood and Control Department official.
- Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur has left for Kullu to assess the damage caused by floods.
- The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) will release 49,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam on Beas river on Tuesday, reports Hindustan Times. The chief engineer of BBMB has said that they will release the water by 3 pm.
- The Indian Air Force has been kept on standby after a red-alert was sounded regarding the water levels of Beas, Satlej and Ravi Rivers. The New Indian Express reported that people in low-lying villages near the Satlej River have been evacuated too safer grounds.
- On September 24, gates of the Chamers Dam in Chamba were opened to release the excess water.
Chamba: Gates of Chamera dam opened to release excess water following heavy & incessant rainfall in the region. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/KwniDVoSZL— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018
- The rivers in Himachal are overflowing, especially in the Chamba district.
#HimachalPradesh: Visuals of over flowing river in Bharmour's Kharamukh area in Chamba district as incessant rain continues to lash the state pic.twitter.com/IA74b6wFf6— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018
- Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that all 45 trekkers, including the IIT students, are safe. "The group of 50 trekkers which includes IIT-Roorkee students are safe in Sissu area of Lahail-Spiti," CM Thakur told news agency ANI.
The group of 50 trekkers which includes IIT Roorkee students are safe in Sissu area of Lahul-Spiti: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pic.twitter.com/BDpqp65xGz— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018
- Educational institutions in areas like Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh is said to be closed on Tuesday.
- A foreign couple has been rescued in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Firstpost. They were trapped in the snow. Officials told IANS, "Micheal Mobius and his wife got trapped in snow between Pudzong La and Rang dum on Monday...They somehow sent a distress signal to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, where we received a SoS following which the Deputy Commissioner of Kargil immediately requested the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Commissioner Civil Aviation Jammu and Kashmir to request the Air Force to launch a rescue operation." The couple was airlifted to Leh and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
- Eight people have died in Himachal, seven in Jammu and Kashmir, six in Punjab and four in Haryana.
- 45 people are missing in Himachal Pradesh out of which 35 of them are IIT Roorkee students.