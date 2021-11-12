While most people like to wish beloved friends and family on their birthday, through gifts and greetings, former actress Juhi Chawla has a unique way to do so. Well-known for her association with Cauvery Calling, a campaign for revitalizing Indian rivers, especially Cauvery through a tree plantation drive carried on by supportive farmers; she pledges trees to wish her special friends on social media.

On Friday, November 12, the self-proclaimed farmer, wished Aryan Khan, SRK's son on his birthday and wished him well while announcing the 500 trees pledge to mark her blessings. She even shared a throwback picture of Aryan and Suhana Khan along with her kids Jahnavi and Arjun Mehta.

Happy Birthday Aryan !

Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you .⭐️?????????500 trees pledged in your name .??? Jay, Juhi , Jahnavi , Arjun and all ours . pic.twitter.com/ogCMNKH29X — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2021

Pledging trees on birthdays

Earlier on November 2 and October 26 respectively, she had wished dear friends Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena on their birthdays with a similar wish. But while SRK got a blessing worth 500 trees, Raveena had to settle for only a 100.

Other lucky friends on her birthday tree pledge wishlist include film producer Elahe, and co-stars Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor. In October, she had also wished Sunny Deol but looks like, she didn't intend to pledge trees for him. Similar pledging support was shown by Juhi last year, in 2020 too.

In July 2020, she pledged 1000 trees for her son Arjun's birthday.

"For my son, Arjun, a 1,000 trees on his birthday, in the Cauvery Calling project. A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan. Can anything be better?" she had tweeted.

However, despite her and many others' continuous and kind efforts, the Cauvery Calling campaign which is a part of Isha foundation's outreach program has managed to complete only 2.4% of the 242 crore trees goal. According to the website, so far 5,79,31,841 trees have been funded by 4,66,790 supporters. The goal has another 323 days to go, cites the call for donation page.