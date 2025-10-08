Nora Fatehi's sensual dance moves in Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka fail to impress; netizens say, 'same vulgar steps'

After the humongous response to the trailer of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and the first song Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sah featuring Rashmika, the makers have now unveiled the second track from the highly-awaited supernatural thriller, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka", featuring Nora Fatehi.

Needless to say, Nora Fatehi is back and how! Bollywood's dancing diva has set social media ablaze with her sizzling moves once again.

The song blends perfectly with the film's theme, offering a magical retro touch infused with modern beats. Set inside a nightclub, the track features background dancers dressed in black cloaks, that syts well with the film's spooky theme of the horror-comedy.

Ozzing oomph Nora's sizzles in a two-piece embroidered dance costume, she opted for a strappy bralette paired with a high-cut asymmetrical mini skirt heavily accessorised with jewellery.

Despite Nora's flawless dance skills, solo screen presence, and energetic choreography set to foot-tapping music, not everyone was impressed. Several netizens criticised the performance, calling her moves repetitive and her style predictable.

Some even described the choreography as cheap and vulgar.

A user wrote, "Same expression (no expression), same look fazool. Ofc she is a good dancer but nah boring.."

Another wrote, "Ones again a new song but same steps with more vulgurity.."

Previously, Nora had featured in Kamariya, a chartbuster from Stree (2018), which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Sharing her excitement about the new song, Nora said, "'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour. the same spirit that the audience has always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead of Thamma, shared a fun anecdote about the film's previous track, Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika revealed that the song's location was chosen spontaneously, and the shoot wrapped up in just 3–4 days. She wrote, "The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very, very stunning location for about 10–12 days, and on the last day, our producers and director suddenly had a banging idea — they went like, 'Wait, why don't we shoot a song here?' It's a crazy cool location, so why not! And I was like, whyyyy notttt! In about 3–4 days, we made it all happen. Watching it in the end, we were massively surprised! ❤️"