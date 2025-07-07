Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, known for her cheerful interactions with the paparazzi, appeared visibly emotional and teary-eyed on Sunday, July 6, at the Mumbai airport.

However, on Sunday, she grabbed headlines with her grim and gloomy look, ignoring the paparazzi and walking straight towards security without making eye contact or acknowledging their presence.

Several videos and photos of the incident have since gone viral. In one clip, Nora is seen dodging the paparazzi, while another shows a male fan attempting to take a selfie with her. However, her bodyguard pushed the fan aside, and Nora ignored the fan and rushed ahead. Nora's bodyguard's aggressive behaviour drew mixed reactions online; some netizens defended his actions, while others criticised him for being too harsh.

Other clips show Nora fighting to hold back her tears as she makes her way into the airport. She was also seen wiping her tears as her security surrounded her.

Fueling concern further, Nora had earlier shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un, an Islamic phrase meaning "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we will return." Commonly recited upon news of a death, the post left many fans speculating about whom she might be mourning.

All you need to know about Nora

Born and raised in Toronto to Moroccan parents, Nora Fatehi began her Bollywood journey with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014). She quickly rose to fame with her electrifying dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Kamariya, and Garmi in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. A self-taught dancer who mastered belly dancing through online tutorials, she has also appeared on reality shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

On the professional front, Nora was last seen in Netflix's series The Royals, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Pandey, and Zeenat Aman. Up next, she will be seen in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under the KVN Productions banner. The film features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Jisshu Sengupta. The release date is yet to be announced.