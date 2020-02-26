Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has refuted the rumours about a non-bailable warrant against him in connection to the plagiarism case on Kirik Party. He says that his team has won this case a year ago, but did not speak about it for good reason.

Lahari Audio had filed a plagiarism case against the makers of Kirik Party in 2016. In its complaint, the music label had alleged that its song 'Hey who are you' was copied from the 'Madya ratrili' from Shanti Kranti without permission. Four years after this, a picture of non-bailable warrant against Rakshit Shetty and team created a lot of buzz on social media yesterday.

A journalist named S Shyam Prasad tweeted the photo on Tuesday and wrote, "Non-Bailable Warrant issued by Magistrate court against Paramvah Studios Rakshit Shetty and Ajaneesh Lokhnath in Kirik Party song plagiarism case. They had failed to appear before the court even after summons were served on them. This led to the NBWs. Lahari Audio has alleged that the 'Hey Who Are You Song' in Kirik Party has been copied from the 'Madya Ratrili' song from Shanti Kranti without permission."

Responding to S Shyam Prasad, Rakshit Shetty dubbed the news as falls as his team has won this case a year ago. The filmmaker replied, "I am talking for all three of us here. We had already won this case a year back and even received back our security deposit of 10 lakhs from the court. We did not make it news then for good reasons..."

Rakshit Shetty took to his Twitter account again to expose how the speculation about non-bailable warrant against him started. In a series of tweets, the Sandalwood actor also cleared the air surrounding the plagiarism case on Kirik Party. He stated that his team has won the case in the Civil and High court.

Here is the series of tweets of Rakshit Shetty: