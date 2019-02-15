Nokia has finally brought its AirPods-rival to India at an affordable price point, challenging Apple's second-best selling product of all time. HMD Global had launched its range of earphones last year and the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds stood out from the crowd and has also received iF Design Award 2019.

Should you buy these award-winning earphones as the niche category of truly-wireless earbuds are getting mainstream attention? Let's find out.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds feature an elegant design in all black cylindrical avatar. There's a matching charging case in a cylindrical shape to complement the wireless earphones and can also fully charge them up to three times with a full charge. There's a USB Type-C port on the charging chase, complying with the new port standard in the industry.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds offer 4 hours of play time on a single charge, or up to 70 hours standby and Bluetooth 5.0 support for a quick and seamless pairing. As for durability, Nokia earphones are IPx4 rated for sweat and splash resistance. Additionally, there's an LED indicator on the earbuds, which come with small, medium and large size earbuds for better comfort.

The compact earbuds, which weigh just 5 grams, are listed on Nokia's official website. While buyers won't be able to find Nokia True Wireless Earbuds online for purchase, NokiaPowerUser is reporting that they can be picked up from brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

At Rs 9,999, Nokia True Wireless Earbuds certainly look promising, especially since the AirPods are priced slightly higher. But we haven't tried out the Nokia earphones, which is why it's hard to recommend them over AirPods on their face value.