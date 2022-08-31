HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Wednesday launched the new Nokia 2660 Flip phone that comes with signature features like a big display, big buttons, hearing aid compatibility, and an emergency button for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 4,699, the Nokia 2660 is available across online and offline stores in black, blue and red colour options.

"The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global's commitment to ensuring everyone has access to innovation," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, India & MENA, said in a statement.

"Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and of course stylish design #ClassicsCalling. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages," Kochhar added.

The phone houses a 1,450mAh battery to deliver hours of talk time and weeks of standby.

Also in the series is the new Nokia 8210 4G, which comes with a large display and contemporary features like its durable and sleek design, intuitive user interface, and a camera to capture life's best bits, making it simpler and easier to use.

The Nokia 8210 4G includes features like an in-built MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera, alongside a slice of retro courtesy of fan-favourite games like 'Snake'.

