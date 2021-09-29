Nokia launched its Android Go-edition C20 Plus with an aim to attract budget shoppers as Jio Phone Next launch draws close. Starting at Rs 8,999, the C20 Plus is positioned well in the sub-Rs 10K price range, but also competes with many worthy contenders. The biggest question is does Nokia C20 Plus have what it takes to be the next go-to choice for smartphone buyers in India? Let's find out.

Nokia C20 Plus comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Both models have default 32GB onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion. The handset comes in grey and blue shades, and we received the latter for review purposes.

In terms of features, the C20 Plus features a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, 4,950mAh battery, Android 11 (Go edition) and Unisoc SC9863A processor. The modest configuration is the first hint towards the phone's capabilities when it comes to demanding tasks. Continue reading to know more.

Design and display

Nokia phones are known for their durable built and that reflects in every bit of C20 Plus. The smartphone is quite a handful, given its large display and huge battery, which also reflects in weight. For perspective, it weighs 204 grams and has a thickness of 9.35mm. Nokia C20 Plus features a polycarbonate textured back, which offers a nice feel and can take a few drops and knocks.

There are rounded corners, designed to offer a level of handling, a back-firing speaker, circular dual-camera module on the back, volume and lock buttons on the right and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It was disappointing to see Nokia went with the aging microUSB port instead of the USB Type-C for charging, which is bound to add some level of inconvenience. Nokia also omitted the dedicated Google Assistant button some of its budget models have and the biometric scanner also didn't make the cut.

Moving on to the display, the C20 Plus features a 6.5-inch 720p LCD panel, which naturally comes with 60Hz refresh rate. It's a basic display for a basic phone, so we didn't see any surprises there.

The display is good for viewing content, browsing internet and social media, reading and multimedia consumption. It gets tricky when you step out in the sun as the display might not be as bright enough.

Camera

Nokia C20 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor and the front camera has a 5MP sensor. Nokia has gone with a basic setup here, so expecting much out of the cameras would be unfair.

The photos captured using the C20 Plus are pretty average, and in some cases drop the bar low. Even in good lighting, the camera struggles with focusing - both in photo and portrait mode. The photos lack details and crispness, however, there's some tuning up of contrast to make them appear attractive. The dedicated depth sensor manages to get the bokeh effect, which is adjustable on the viewfinder, but the details and natural colour tones are amiss.

The front camera also produces below-average selfies in low-light and even in good lighting, there's a lot of improvement that's needed. The Nokia C20 Plus is not your ideal smartphone for shooting nightscapes but can do the trick if your reliance on the camera is need-basis.

Check out some samples below:

Performance

Nokia C20 Plus is powered by an entry-level octa-core chipset, clocking peak speeds at 1.6GHz. Even with the 3GB RAM, the performance was limited to basic tasks. As long as your needs are mostly making calls, browsing the internet and using light apps, things will appear smooth. The moment you crank things up, the handset gets sluggish. Switching back and forth between apps isn't a seamless experience, the animations appear stiff and there's a noticeable delay when launching apps, even when they are running in the background.

The stock Android experience plays in Nokia's favour here, offering a familiar interface for first-time users. Everything in the phone is pretty straightforward, so you wouldn't be lost in the settings. Nokia has kept things to a bare minimum here, as even the on-device wallpaper is limited to just one.

The face unlock works well in lit areas, and struggles in dark rooms, as it normally would. The lack of a fingerprint sensor means you would either need to use a PIN or a pattern lock to keep your data safe.

Battery

Low configuration and large battery is the perfect recipe for lasting use. Packing a 4,950mAh battery, once fully charged, the Nokia C20 Plus can easily last two days. If you're consuming a lot of multimedia, it is wise to adjust your expectations accordingly.

Charging that huge battery is a task that falls in the hands of a 10W adaptor, which can be a test for your patience. It takes more than three hours for the C20 Plus to go from 0-100 percent. The best trick is to recharge the phone without having to wait till the battery is fully drained or charge it at night when there are no tasks.

Verdict

Nokia C20 Plus is a pretty basic phone for those who do not have demanding tasks to run at all times. The sturdy build and stock Android are still Nokia's strong suits, but it is difficult to rely on these factors when competition is far tougher in 2021.

There are plenty of other options in the sub-Rs 10K price range for you to consider, but if you are hell-bent on buying a Nokia phone that doesn't break the bank and you want a simple phone that gets the job done for you, the C20 Plus sure falls in your domain of interest.