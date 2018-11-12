Nokia has made a prominent name for itself in India, with buyers once-again preferring the Finnish branded phones despite stern competition in the market. The company has re-launched several of its X-series phones in India and soon it will bring yet another smartphone to the world's second largest smartphone market.

In case you're wondering, HMD Global plans to launch Nokia 8.1, which was launched as Nokia X7 in China a couple of weeks ago, in India this month. The company is yet to confirm Nokia 8.1's release date in India, but a report from 91Mobiles suggests the smartphone is launching on November 28.

The report is citing sources in retail channels and suggests the Nokia 8.1 would be priced at Rs 23,999 at launch. Prior to this, news of Nokia 8.1's arrival in India came to light when the smartphone appeared on Google's official ARCore support page.

Since HMD Global has already unveiled the Nokia 8.1 in China, the phone's specifications are not a mystery. In fact, the phone's premium features are what makes the phone so appealing and worth waiting over.

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display, dual rear cameras with 12MP+13MP sensors and a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a capable Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The phone is powered by 3,500mAh battery that'll last a full day with mixed usage.

Since Nokia X7 is a part of Google's Android One family, it will come with Android Oreo out-of-the-box and also get Android Pie soon enough. Other features include USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM card support and other standard connectivity features.

As Nokia fans anticipate the release of Nokia 8.1 in India, the imminent launch of Nokia 9 is keeping fans at the edge of their seats. The upcoming flagship is expected to be the world's first smartphone with penta-camera setup at the back. With all this happening, Nokia surely has got its hands full and fans are in for a great treat. Stay tuned for updates.