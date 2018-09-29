Nokia is smartly expanding its smartphone portfolio and getting a positive response from consumers and critics alike. Under the leadership of HMD Global, Nokia is now working on bringing Nokia 7.1 Plus aka Nokia X7, rumours have consistently suggested. Now, the unannounced smartphone popped up on TENAA, bringing Nokia 7.1 Plus closer to reality.

Several details about the Nokia 7.1 Plus have already been leaked online, and the fresh TENAA listing adds to the pile. As per the listing, which was spotted by Nokiamob.net, Nokia 7.1 Plus, carrying a model number TA-1131, sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ TFT display, a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with 4GB/6GB RAM in 64GB/128GB storage models, respectively.

The listing also confirms a 3,400mAh battery under the 7.97mm thick hood, along with a microSD card supporting up to 400GB storage. As earlier reports have suggested, Nokia 7.1 Plus is shown with dual rear cameras with 13MP and 12MP sensors on the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the listing confirmed.

Like all the other Nokia phones, this one too will be a part of Google's Android One family, running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and soon to receive Android Pie. The TENAA listing also revealed the colour options buyers will get in the Nokia 7.1 Plus, which include Blue, Red and Silver.

The listed features of the Nokia 7.1 Plus are well in line with the earlier leaks. The handset is scheduled to be launched at an event on October 4. But anticipating fans won't have to wait that long to see what's coming.

With these mid-range premium features onboard, Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to be priced at EUR 399, which roughly translates to Rs 33,700, noted mobile tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de said in a recent tweet. Surprisingly, the tipster suggested that Nokia would do away with the "Plus" moniker, but that remains to be seen.