It's been barely a few days since HMD Global Oy's Nokia 6(2018) base model went on sale in India and now the company is planning to launch a top-end variant with higher RAM and storage capacity.

Community blog, Nokia Power User citing retail sources has claimed that the Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, double that of generic variant (3GB RAM+32GB memory), will be released this week.

It is expected to set you back Rs 18,999, Rs 2,000 more than the original model.

Nokia 6 (2018): Quick facts on Android phone

It is a decent mid-range phone. Nokia 6 (2018) flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD screen having 2.5D curved glass cover with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Under-the-hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, pure Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The highlight of the Nokia 6 (2018) is its camera hardware. It boasts world-renowned ZEISS-branded 16MP rear camera lens with F2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP front-facing camera. Also, the company has promised to release a software update with camera improvements including the Nokia's Dual Sight/Bothie feature, which is available in flagship Nokia 8 series.

For those unaware, Bothie feature allows users to record videos and take images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live-stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy consumers.

Is Nokia 8 (2018) worth the buy?

Barring the camera, the system configuration (CPU+RAM+Storage) of the Nokia 6 (2018) are under par compared to popular brands such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (review) series, Moto G5s Plus, Honor 7X (review) and Honor 9 Lite (review).

Having said that, Nokia brand value is still very big in India and also, it is officially a Google-affiliated Android One series phone and is guaranteed to get quick Android updates for a minimum of 24 months and additional one year of security patch support.

This apparently gives the HMD Global oy's phone an edge over the aforementioned rival brands.

If you are looking specifically for a mid-range phone with good camera hardware and build quality, Nokia 6 (2018) is the one for you.

