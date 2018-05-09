HMD Global Oy launched an upgraded version of its mid-range Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone in India, and Amazon India has already listed the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant on its platform. The e-commerce giant is currently taking notification registrations for when the handset goes on sale.

Nokia 6 (2018), which is listed as Nokia 6.1 on Amazon.in, with 4GB + 64GB configuration will be available starting May 13. The Android One-powered Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs 18,999, which is Rs 2,000 more than the 3GB RAM version currently available in India, according to NokiaPowerUser. But Amazon is luring buyers with many offers.

Buyers of Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant in India can avail the following offers from Amazon India:

No Cost EMI Rs 2,000 cashback for Airtel 4G customers Free Airtel TV subscription 12 months free damage insurance by Servify 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings from MakeMyTrip Free customisable prints or 20 percent off on Picsdream Moments & Memories purchases

It may seem Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB variant is exclusive to Amazon India, but buyers will also have to option to pick up the handset from offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha and others. However, the offers mentioned above may not be available on offline purchases.

In terms of specifications, the upgraded Nokia 6 (2018) is pretty much the same as the Nokia 6 (2018), which is priced at Rs 16,999. The only difference is the RAM and storage configuration, so buyers can find their perfect fit with either 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM or 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM configuration.

This year's Nokia 6 as a handset is quite impressive on its own. But it faces stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Nokia 6 (2018) features a 5.5-inch Full HD standard 16:9 display, a single rear-facing camera with 16MP ZEISS lens and an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Nokia 6 (2018) is made up of an aluminum unibody with diamond-cut edges and a Gorilla Glass protection for the display. There's a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back of the device, just below the camera.

Under the hood, Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3,000mAh battery, dual SIM card hybrid slot, a USB Type-C port for charging, and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.