Last month, HMD Global Oy released the top-end Nokia 6.1 Plus in India for Rs 15,999 and now, the company has announced the price and availability details of the budget Android One phone Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus looks similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus in terms of exterior design language but differs in internal hardware.

It sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a front camera and a set of sensors. The screen is made of LCD and features 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the reverse, it boasts sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on it with an additional layer of the glass-like material top, to offer premium-like look.

Under-the-hood, Nokia 5.1 Plus houses MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo and a 3,080mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts 13MP+5MP dual shooters with LED flash on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. With two cameras, the device offers Portrait Mode, which allows users to adjust the clarity of the scene behind the subject. Users can change focus on the background to get Bokeh blur effect.

It may be noted that Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be getting the latest Android Pie and will also be eligible for Android Q update in 2019.

Nokia 5.1 Plus launch offers and availability details:

Interested consumers can register for Nokia 5.1 Plus on Nokia store and Flipkart starting today and it will be released on 1 October 2018 priced at Rs 10,999.

As part of the promotional launch, the company in collaboration with Airtel, is offering Rs 1,800 cash back via data vouchers. It can be redeemed via recharging their pre-paid subscription of Rs 199 or Rs 249 or Rs 448.

Key specifications of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Model Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 5.1 Plus Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection 5.86-inch HD+ (1520x720) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass cover on top OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Android Oreo Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core ( 2.0GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4) GPU Adreno 509 ----------- RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size , AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Main: 13MP (with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture) + 5MP (with depth of field lens), LED flash

Front: 8MP with F/2.2 aperture, 80.4-wide angle view Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) 3,060mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE (Cat. 4.2) with Dual VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), FM, A-GPRS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo,3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Type C USB port Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm 149.51 x 71.98 x 8.096 mm Weight 151g ------------ Colors Black, Blue and Silver Dark black, Glacier white and Baltic sea blue Price Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999

