Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has listed Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 in India at its official website and hinted the imminent launch of these devices. First time, both of the smartphones were seen at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The company has also listed the specification of both models. However, the price and availability of Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have not been disclosed.

Earlier this week, the company has launched the Nokia 4.2 in Malaysia and the Nokia 3.2 is available for pre-order in Germany. So, the listing suggests that their arrival in India is very close.

Global Price of Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2

As we mentioned, the company hasn't divulged the price of both models, but during a showcase at MWC 2019 in February, the Nokia 4.2 was priced at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for its 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. Whereas, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration was listed at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

On the other hand, The Nokia 3.2 starts at $139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant got a price tag of $169 (roughly Rs. 11,900).

Specifications and Features of Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) a-Si TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection and runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with support of dual-SIM (Nano). The phone has a dimension of 148.95x71.30x8.39mm. The Nokia 4.2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC (developed on 12 nm FinFET process technology), coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Also, there is dedicated microSD card support (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual rear camera setup and have a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an aperture diameter of f/2.2. For selfie and video call, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 4.2 is packed with sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

Specifications and Features of Nokia 3.2

The Nokia 3.2 sports 6.29-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density and it also runs stock Android Pie. The Phone measures 159.44x76.24x8.60mm. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC (12 nm FinFET process technology), paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

For images and video, the Nokia 3.2 has a single 13-megapixel lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 3.2 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is packed by 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, Nokia is also expected to launch the premium Nokia 9 PureView in India soon. It's not clear if all three phones would get the same launch date in India or HMD will choose different launch dates. Stay tuned for updates.